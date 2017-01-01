Expo is a free and open source toolchain built around React Native to help you build native iOS and Android projects using JavaScript and React.
Camera, push notifications, ARKit, and so much more. Try it in your browser!
Distribute to app stores.
Over the air updates to published projects.
Look up your favorite words
Official app for the Nodevember 2017 conference, November 27-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read the source or get the app stor...
Pipefy mobile app
This experience shows a bunch of the native components that you can use in React Native core and Expo. Hit the button in the...
PocketGear is a clean and simple Pokédex app for Pokémon GO you'll ever need.
Find breweries around you in Vancouver!
The Official Draft Fantasy App
Manage your cryptocurrencies and stay up to date with market insights and profit / cost tracking.
A simple score counter for the card game Sushi Go! by Gamewright.
A retro runner game!
Expo SDK v23.0.0 is based off the recently released React Native 0.50, “October 2017”. The previous SDK release, v22.0.0, was based off 0.49, “September 2017”.
This guide is intended to give developers who have already used React Native a quick outline on some of the key concepts, resources, and differences they will encounter when using Expo.
